Police nab criminals and POs during special drive

RAWALPINDI – Kallar Syedan police have busted a gang of robbers by arresting two of its active members for their alleged involvement in looting shops by smashing locks, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday. The police have seized Rs100,000, five mobile phones and six packets of cigarettes from the possession of robbers identified as Shah Faisal and Alam Khan, he said. According to him, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, while taking notice of increasing incidents of robberies in shops have directed SP Saddar Division Ahmed Zunair Cheema to trace out the robbers. SP made a special team under surveillance of SHO PS Kallar Syedan Inspector Qamar Sultan which had arrested the two robbers and recovered booty from their possession, he said. He said that police also held many proclaimed offenders, dacoits and other outlaws during a special drive. According to him, New Town police station officials arrested a PO namely Gull Aftan wanted in murder case and put him behind the lock up. He said that the accused shot dead a man Bilal Younas over a petty issue and went into hiding. He said that the New Town police officials also apprehended a match fixer namely Huzaifa involved in gambling. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway. Wasris Khan police held two men involved in motorcycle theft cases, he said. He added that police recovered 11 motorcycles and four rickshaws from possession of robbers identified as Qazi Faisal and Sheryar Azim besides filing a case against them. Ganjmandi police have carried out a raid and held four persons on charges of selling fireworks that have been banned by the Punjab government. A case was registered against the accused identified as Hassan, Shehroz, Zafar and Zeeshan, he said.