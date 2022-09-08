PPL provides financial support worth Rs70m to flood affected people

LAHORE – As a frontline national E&P company, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has yet again risen to the occasion at the time of national flood emergency, to provide much-needed assistance to disaster-hit communities across the country.

PPL’s Board of Directors has so far approved Rs 70 million for the relief and rehabilitation of the affected local communities in the recent floods in Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan. Recently, donation cheques of Rs. 15 million each were presented by GMCS Syed Mahmood Ul Hassan to Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash along with Director General, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkwa Shareef Hussain and Director General, PDMA, Punjab Faisal Fareed in Peshawar and Lahore on September 5 and 6, respectively. Further, Rs. 15 million has been approved for Sindh, whereby relief goods, including ration bags and tents, have been directly dispatched to disaster-hit communities of the province. Earlier, an amount of Rs. 25 million was handed over to PDMA, Balochistan for flood affectees of the province.

Recent rain and flash floods have affected all provinces of the country with the human death toll rising each day along with massive displacement of individuals due to this natural calamity. It has also severely damaged the infrastructure. PPL’s financial assistance is aimed at supporting relevant local civil administrations who are taking necessary measures to provide relief to citizens, besides provision of essential goods and shelter.

PPL has always taken the lead in supplementing the government’s efforts by providing immediate relief, medical assistance and rehabilitation of victims of emergencies. The company has generously supported local communities and area administrations through funds, medical camps and rehabilitation facilities during previous earthquakes and floods.

In view of its on-going efforts to enhance quality of life for deserving population in the country, PPL has received the leading Corporate Philanthropy Award from Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy for 16 years,as the largest corporate giver in terms of volume of donations.