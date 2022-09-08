PPP urges nation to send relief goods to flood affectees on war footing

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party yesterday urged the nation to send relief goods to flood affectees on war footing. PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said the two provinces of Balo­chistan and Sindh were af­fected the most in the coun­try. “More than 30 million people have been affected by the flood and millions have become homeless. While the government and institutions are playing their role to help the flood victims, political parties are also in the field,” he said before sending a shipment to the flood affect­ees. He said aid camps were also set up by the PPP on the instructions of party chief Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari. “Today, relief goods are being sent to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will be sent to other prov­inces as well. Flood victims are facing various problems and difficulties,” he added. The PPP leader said the na­tion has to come together to support the flood victims in this difficult time. “We have to face this difficult time as a nation. Believe that po­litical parties and institu­tions should work together to solve the problems and problems of flood victims in this difficult time. A political party (Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf) talks about the consti­tution and the law, it should also act,” Bukhari said.