PRCS holds orientation session of explosive materials
MOHMAND – Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) chapter organized an orientation session for Village Council (VCs) chairmen and youth counsellors regarding the Risk Awareness & Safe Behavior (RA-SB) of mines and explosive materials, held here in Ghalanai on Wednesday.
On this occasion, Additional Assistant Commissioner Upper Mohmand Usman Khan, tehsil Nazim Upper Mohmand Hafiz Taj Wali, District Secretary PRCS Mohmand Fauzee Khan, District Liaison Officer Amjad Ali with village chairman, farmers and youth councils participated.