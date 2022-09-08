Our Staff Reporter

PRCS holds orientation session of explosive materials

MOHMAND    –   Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) chapter organized an ori­entation session for Village Council (VCs) chairmen and youth counsel­lors regarding the Risk Awareness & Safe Behavior (RA-SB) of mines and explosive materials, held here in Ghalanai on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Additional As­sistant Commissioner Upper Mo­hmand Usman Khan, tehsil Nazim Upper Mohmand Hafiz Taj Wali, District Secretary PRCS Mohmand Fauzee Khan, District Liaison Of­ficer Amjad Ali with village chair­man, farmers and youth councils participated.

