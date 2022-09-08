PTI gets NOC for workers’ convention in Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), seeking the court order to the district administration to allow the party to hold its workers’ convention at the federal capital’s Convention Center after the administration issued to it a no objection certificate (NOC) for the event.

IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Athar Minallah heard the PTI’s petition against the administration’s refusal to allow the party to hold the convention at the said venue.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Munawar Iqbal Duggal informed the court of the latest development.

Confirming AAG’s statement, PTI’s lawyer said that the NOC had been issued. “We have also been conveyed terms and conditions for the convention,” he explained.

He prayed to the court to give instructions to the administration for future also.

But Justice Minallah refused to give any such instructions, saying it was purely an administrative matter. “And nobody can say with certainty what will happen in future,” the judge said, adding, “This court will not interfere in the administrative matters.”

“The court is going to dispose of the petition following the issuance of the NOC,” he told the PTI’s lawyer.