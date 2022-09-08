Punjab governor, British envoy discuss mutual interests, bilateral trade

Besides expressing sorrow over the loss of lives and properties due to floods in different areas of Pakistan, British High Commissioner Christian Turner on Thursday discussed the issues of mutual interest including flood situation, environment and further promotion of bilateral trade during a meeting with Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman.

The Punjab governor thanked the British high commissioner for expressing solidarity with the flood victims. “Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is taking all the institutions and provinces along for the aid and rehabilitation of the flood victims,” he added.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan is reaching the flood-affected areas, and he has allocated a huge amount of money for the rehabilitation of the flood victims,” he stated.

The Punjab governor also thanked the United Kingdom for the announcement of a huge aid money for the flood victims.

He also welcomed the announcement of concessions for Pakistan’s exports under the UK’s Developing Countries Trade Scheme (DCTS).

“It is hoped that the free trade agreement between the two countries will be started soon,” the Punjab governor expressed optimism.

The British high commissioner appreciated the initiative of forming a consortium on environment in the universities of Punjab.

“Climate change is affecting the whole world including the UK. Working on environment and climate change is the need of the hour,” the British high commissioner stressed.