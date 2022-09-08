Punjab, UK to cooperate in health, tech education

Elahi terms Pakistan, UK strong partners of development, prosperity.

BRITISH HIGH COMMISSIONER MEETS PUNJAB CHIEF MINISTER.

LAHORE – The British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner met with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi at the chief minister’s office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Punjab and the UK agreed to promote cooperation in vari­ous fields including health and technical education. The British high commissioner expressed his regret over the loss of lives and property due to floods and vowed to continue cooperating with the Punjab government in education, health and other sectors. The chief minister termed Pakistan and the UK strong partners of development and prosperity and appreciated the UK’s contribution to helping the flood victims.

“The Punjab government val­ues British cooperation for im­provement in peace and security and social sectors”; he said and expressed the desire to expand the bilateral relations in differ­ent fields. He said the govern­ment would extend the ongoing reforms program initiated with British cooperation in different sectors. He further stated that a comprehensive plan had been devised for the rehabilitation of flood-affected areas and the vic­tims. The survey has started to recover the losses of livestock; he mentioned and informed that houses would be built for the flood victims. Chief Minister Elahi said that a plan was de­vised to secure the rainwater in the mountainous area of Koh-e-Sulaiman in 2002 but the subse­quent government didn’t do any work on this project. Now, the provincial government was going to restart this scheme; he said and hoped that this beneficial project would help to deal with the situ­ation caused by rains in Koh-e-Sulaiman. Alongside, the gov­ernment was also lifting the ban on recruitment early to provide jobs, he concluded. Advisor Amer Saeed Raan, UK’s representative in Punjab Ms Clara Strandhoj, political advisor Talal Raza and senior development advisor Sana Zia were also present.

MAULANA TARIQ JAMIL CALLS ON CM

Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi met with a renowned re­ligious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil at CMO on Wednesday.

The CM while talking on the occasion said that the religious scholars are the guardians of the ideological frontiers of the country and he highly appreci­ates their invaluable services being rendered for the country and the nation. He lauded the re­ligious scholars for always pro­viding prudent guidance to the nation on important occasions.

Parvez Elahi said that the government had decorated the government offices, CM office, Governor House and other im­portant government places with the Ayat Mubarika (Verses of Holy Quran). He informed that now the government has decid­ed to make a mandatory break in all the government offices from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm in the after­noon to perform Zuhr prayer. He said that the government had also done legislation with regard to usury and have fixed punish­ment upto 10 years for those do­ing usury business privately.