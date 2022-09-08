Queen Elizabeth II under ‘medical supervision’ over concerns for her health

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is under “medical supervision” over concerns for her health, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” a palace statement said.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” it added.

The queen’s four children, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward traveled to the Balmoral estate in Scotland, local media reported.

A plane carrying seven members of the royal family landed at Aberdeen airport and they are on their way to the Balmoral estate, according to reports.

The plane was carrying Prince William, the queen’s grandson and second in line to the throne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Sophie, countess of Wessex, BBC footage showed live. Other royal household were not visible on the coverage.

Kensington Palace previously said Prince William was traveling to Scotland, while his wife Catherine, the duchess of Cambridge, stays in Windsor as their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are on their first full day in school.

*** Prince Harry is also traveling to Scotland, however, his wife Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex, is not accompanying him, contrary to previous reports, according to BBC and PA news.

*** The couple was due to attend WellChild Award ceremony on Thursday but changed the plans, the couple’s spokesperson said previously.

BBC One has also suspended regular coverage until 1800GMT.

The 96-year-old monarch has been in her Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland for the summer holiday.

The queen who has had mobility issues has canceled a number of public appearances since last year.

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” Prime Minister Liz Truss said.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she said.