Rangers arrest accused involved in various robberies

KARACHI – Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint operation arrested an accused involved in robberies in different areas of the megalopolis. According to spokesman for Rangers on Wednesday, accused identified as Haroon was arrested from Orangi Town. The accused on August 27th, this year snatched cash Rs. 1 million from a pick up driver in Orangi Town Sector 2 on a gun point. The accused could be easily identified in CCTV footage of the incident. FIR of the incident was registered within Orangi Town police station.