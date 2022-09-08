River Indus still experiencing high flood at Kotri
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that the River Indus at Kotri Barrage was experiencing “High Flood” and “Low Flood Category” at Guddu-Sukkur Reach. According to daily FFC report on Wednesday, other main Rivers of Indus River System (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) were flowing normal. Tarbela Reservoiri was being maintained at its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL: 1550.00 feet) since August 28, 2022. At present, water level in Mangla Dam was 1190.50 feet against its MCL: 1242 feet. Chashma Reservoir was also being maintained at 648.60 feet (against MCL: 649.00 feet) since 2nd September 2022.