Rizwan overtakes Babar to become No.1 ranked T20I batter

LAHORE – Pakistan’s reliable batter Muhammad Rizwan has overtaken his opening partner and skipper Babar Azam to become the No.1 ranked batter in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings.

Rizwan followed up his Player of the Match effort of 78 off 57 balls in an Asia Cup Group A match against Hong Kong with a crucial 71 off 51 against India in a Super Fours match in Dubai, to move from 796 rating points to a career-best 815 and claim the top position for the first time. Rizwan is only the third Pakistan batter to be No.1 in the T20I batting rankings after Babar, who has been at the top of the table for 1,155 days in all, and Misbah-ul-Haq, who was at the top for 313 days, from 20 April 2008 to 27 February 2009.

Meanwhile, in the bowlers list, Shadab Khan has swapped places with fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is not participating in the tournament. Shadab has moved up to 14th, while Shaheen has slipped to 15th. Muhammad Nawaz is the Pakistan bowler to make a serious impact on the latest rankings by jumping 16 places to 41st, thanks to his match-winning 42 off 20 against India Super Four match of the ACC Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. Amongst the all-rounders, Shadab Khan has slipped one place to 34th, while Nawaz has moved up 38 places to 60.

The next T20I player rankings will be updated on Wednesday, 14 September. In the ICC T20I Team Rankings, Pakistan are tied with England on 262 points but are ranked third when the points are calculated beyond the decimal point.

However, if Pakistan beat Afghanistan on Wednesday evening in Sharjah, they will move ahead of England in second place by a fraction of a point.

Another win on Friday against Sri Lanka in Dubai will give Pakistan sole possession of second place on 262 points. India lead the T20I team rankings with 268 points. South Africa are fourth on 258 points, followed by New Zealand (252), Australia (250), West Indies (241) and Sri Lanka (234).