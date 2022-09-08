APP

Rupee sheds Rs1.99 against dollar

ISLAMABAD -Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated by Rs 1.99 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 223.41 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 221.42. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 232 and Rs 234.5 respectively. The price of Euro increased by 64 paisas and closed at Rs 221.54 against the last day’s closing of Rs 220.90. The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs 1.55, whereas an increase of 38 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 256.90 as compared to its last closing of Rs 256.52. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 53 paisa each to close at Rs 60.82 and Rs 59.45 respectively.

