Saudi defence ministry official calls on PAF chief
ISLAMABAD – Dr Samir AbdulAziz Al Tubayyab, Chief Executive Officer, Transformation Management Office, Ministry of Defence, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office on Wednesday. During the meeting, matters of regional security situation, enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed.
Dr Samir AbdulAziz Al Tubayyab commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry. The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in promoting regional peace.
The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which are manifested through strong ties between both the countries. He further highlighted that the advancement in space, electronic warfare, cyber, niche technologies coupled with artificial intelligence had profoundly affected the traditional environment of national security and Pakistan Air Force is fully focused in acquisition and development of these technologies.
Both sides agreed to further optimise military to military ties particularly in training and operational domains.