Saudi defence ministry official calls on PAF chief

ISLAMABAD    –    Dr Samir AbdulAziz Al Tu­bayyab, Chief Execu­tive Officer, Transforma­tion Management Office, Ministry of Defence, Kingdom of Saudi Ara­bia, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office on Wednesday. During the meeting, matters of re­gional security situa­tion, enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed.

Dr Samir AbdulAziz Al Tubayyab commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous ca­pacity in aviation in­dustry. The visiting dig­nitary also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in pro­moting regional peace.

The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Saudi Ara­bia enjoy longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which are manifested through strong ties between both the countries. He fur­ther highlighted that the advancement in space, electronic warfare, cyber, niche technologies cou­pled with artificial intel­ligence had profoundly affected the traditional environment of nation­al security and Pakistan Air Force is fully focused in acquisition and devel­opment of these technol­ogies.

Both sides agreed to further optimise military to military ties particu­larly in training and op­erational domains.

