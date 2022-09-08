Sept 8th marks golden chapter in history of Pakistan Navy: Naval Chief

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has said that 8th September marks a golden chapter in the history of Pakistan Navy when it’s sailors demonstrated indomitable courage and valour by undertaking successful bombardment of Dwarka.

In his message on the Navy Day, being observed today (Thursday), the Naval Chief said it is the day to acknowledge the sacrifices of martyrs and ghazis of Pakistan Navy who were imbued with staunch and fearless spirit during the 1965 War.

During Operation Somnaath, Pakistan Navy Flotilla comprising seven major warships heavily bombarded Indian port of Dwarka and destroyed its radar system.

He said Pakistan Navy is cognizant of regional developments and is maintaining round the clock combat readiness to respond to any emerging contingency.

The Naval Chief said Pakistan Navy is acquiring state of the art technologies to transition towards a more agile, effective and sustainable future force.

