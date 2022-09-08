Staff Reporter

Shaheen Force established to prevent rising street crimes in Karachi

KARACHI -To control the rising street crimes in megalopolis, a special motorcycle squad, comprising 300 personnel of Karachi Police, has been established, announced Additional Inspector General of Police – Karachi Javed Alam Odho. Addressing a news conference at Karachi Police Office on Wednesday, he announced establishment of Shaheen Force, a specialised squad to tighten the grip on street crimes. He said the squad would patrol in the areas with reports of high ratio of street crimes under which most sensitive routes had been included in the patrolling plan. The Karachi Police chief apprised that modern motorcycles, modern weapons with bullet proof vests, reflecting jackets and walkie talkies had been given to the personnel of Shaheen Force. At least 10 citizens lost their lives over robberies resistance during the current month only while 12 sustained injuries. As many as 5 alleged robbers were killed and 14 were arrested in injured condition by police during encounters with street criminals in different parts of the city.

More Stories
International

UK’s new PM Liz Truss meets cabinet with economic package

International

Manhunt in Canada continues for second suspect in stabbing rampage

Karachi

FM Bilawal, CM Murad review flood situation, relief work

Karachi

Truck carrying relief goods looted in Larkana

Karachi

ECP says fully prepared to hold by-elections in Karachi

Karachi

Streamlining of steps against climate change stressed

Karachi

Rangers arrest accused involved in various robberies

Karachi

Steps will be taken for early rehabilitation of flood victims: Murtaza Wahab

Karachi

Chinese Counsel General hands over relief items for flood afectees of Sindh

Karachi

Sindh govt establishes tent cities in five talukas for flood-hit people: DC

1 of 2,066

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More