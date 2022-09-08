Agencies

Sindh govt establishes tent cities in five talukas for flood-hit people: DC

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE    –     Deputy Commission­er Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Wednesday said that Sindh Government had established tent cities in five talukas of the district to accommodate rain-hit and displaced per­sons. According to a handout issued by district information office, the DC said that in first phase 50 tents were set up in every tent city where food, clean drinking water, medical facility, ambulance and wash­room were provided while fu­migation was being carried out on daily basis. He further said that the number of tents would be increased if needed, while tent cities would also be set up in Taluka headquarter, town and villages.

