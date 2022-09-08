Students, parents face problems amid board employees’ protest

PROPOSED ‘KP BISE’ ISSUE.

PESHAWAR – Students and their parents have been facing prob­lems as they cannot get various certificates because of ongoing protest by employees of the Board of In­termediate and Secondary Education against the pro­posed KP Board of Intermediate and Secondary Edu­cation (BISE).

President of BISE Employees Union Tariq Safi told this correspondent that they would never accept the decision of the provincial government to merge all educational boards of the province into BISE Pesha­war as it will render hundreds of employees jobless.

“Now the government has asked us to end the pro­test. Also now the government authorities told us they would not dissolve other boards in the province but only the exam of the entire province would be conducted under one BISE,” he added.

The minutes of a formal meeting among the KP government authorities have mentioned “Establish­ment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Interme­diate and Secondary Education. The minutes, seen by The Nation, clearly mention that the coming exams would be conducted under the proposed KP BISE in all districts.

“While the government assured not to dissolve other boards, nor render employees jobless, we de­mand that they also de-notify the minutes approved regarding KP BISE. If this demand is fulfilled, we are ready to call off our strike,” the employees’ union president said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Daud, a parent, said that his family was facing problems because they could not get certificates of his children for onwards admissions to colleges. “If the students don’t receive detailed marks certificates (DMCs) and other required certificates, they may not be able to secure admissions in colleg­es and their one year is likely to be wasted,” he added.

It merits a mention here that despite approach­ing the KP Minister for Education Shahram Khan and Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Mot­asim Billah several times, they avoided comment­ing on the issue, which showed their little interest in solving the burning issue that has been troubling stu­dents and their parents. Currently, MDCAT, medical and engineering colleges entrance tests as well as ad­missions in colleges are also getting affected by the ongoing protest of the board employees.