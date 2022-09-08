Teachers for destitute children awaiting salary for 15 months

LAHORE – The Punjab government has failed to resolve problems of teachers work­ing under the Basic Education Com­munity School System (BECS), a par­allel system of imparting primary education to out- of- school children of poor parents who don’t have ac­cess to the formal education system.

Around 5000 male and female teachers hired on a meagre salary of Rs 8,000 a month have not been paid for the last 15 months. Also, they did not get any raise in salaries since their appointment. Over 2000 teachers belonging to the National Commission for Human Develop­ment (NCHD) and performing the same duties are also facing similar problems. BECS was established to strengthen non-formal approaches to complement formal education to eradicate illiteracy and to achieve Universal Primary Education (UPE) as enshrined in the Article 25-A of the Constitution of Pakistan. In the beginning, the federal Ministry of Education, Training and Higher Edu­cation regulated this programme, but in June 2021, the federal gov­ernment decided to hand over the responsibilities and issues related to BECS and National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) to the provinces. Also, the BECS teach­ers from across Punjab gathered in Lahore and staged a protest demon­stration outside Punjab civil secre­tariat for three consecutive days to press for their demands which also include raise in salaries and a per­manent status in job.

They called off their protest on Wednesday on the mere assurance from the government that their is­sues would be addressed soon.

MPA Ameer Muhammad Khan and the Deputy Secretary to CM held no­gotiations with their representaives on behalf of the government. No offi­cer from the Literacy and Non Formal Basic Education Department which regulates the BECS affairs turned up to listen to their grievances. Speak­ing to The Nation, one of the partici­pants of the protest, a BECS teacher Bilal Ahmad from Layah, said that the meager amount of Rs 8000 that we used to get monthly as salary has not been paid for the last 15 months. The books which were provided free of cost by the government have also stopped and are not available any­more. Bilal further said: “We have been serving the community for years and now the time has come that the government should make the BECS teachers permanent and our salaries should be increased. It is not possible for us to provide free education in these circumstances”.

General secretary of BECS teach­ers union Sanaullah said that two of their main demands include the re­lease of our salaries which is due for the last 15 months as well as integra­tion of BECS into the non-develop­ment budget. “Ever since the federal government has given the responsi­bility of BECS to the provinces, Sindh and Balochistan have increased the salaries of BECS teachers up to 25 thousand, while in Punjab, the sal­ary of BECS teachers is still Rs 8000 and has not been revised yet. , that too has not been given to the teach­ers for fifteen last months, he added.

“ We demand that our salary should be increased and made equal to the salary of BECS teachers in other provinces of Pakistan”, says Sanaullah. Approximately, 80 per­cent of educators in BECS are female and around 60 percent of children enrolled under this programme are female students. BECS schools were based on a non-formal basic edu­cation system with a single house-based room for school from class 1 to 5 where premises are provided free of charge by the community to provide flexible basic education op­portunities for out-of-school children and youth who do not have access to the formal education system, particu­larly disadvantaged children and girls.