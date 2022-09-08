Our Staff Reporter

Teaching hospitals asked to establish their own blood banks

LAHORE   –   Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday directed all the government teach­ing hospitals of the province to establish their own blood banks. Chairing a meeting of the Department Specialized Healthcare and Medi­cal Education, she also ordered for the PC-I for Regional Blood Center Faisalabad. On the oc­casion, Dr Yasmin said the use of modern tech­nology would be ensured in all blood banks, adding that cleanliness must also be ensured in all blood banks. She said that after the suc­cess of RBC’s pilot project in Faisalabad, the same model would be implemented in the entire province. Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that 100 per cent disposal of waste should be ensured in all government teaching hospitals. She reviewed the hospital waste management regime during the meet­ing. The officers concerned gave a briefing to the Minister. Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch, Special Secretaries Muhammad Usman and Dr Farrukh Naveed, Additional Secretary Techni­cal Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif, Chief Planning Offi­cer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Mian Zahidur Rehman, Dr Yadullah, Zahida Sarwar and officer of In­stitute of Blood Transfusion Services partici­pated in the meeting.

