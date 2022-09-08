Three found butchered at Sargodha home
RPO directs police station concerned to arrest killers at the earliest.
SARGODHA – Three people, including a girl, were killed by unidentified outlaws here on Wednesday.
Police said Sadiq Maseeh, 60, Manzoor Maseeh, 64, and Aneeqa, 26, of Domun Colony were present in the house when the accused entered and cut their throats with knives, and fled. On information, police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a local hospital.
Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Azher Akram directed police station concerned to arrest the killers at the earliest.
CLERK HELD FOR TAKING BRIBE
Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) task force claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a clerk of District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital for corruption.
ACE authorities said that Malik Arshed, resident of Sargodha city submitted a complaint to ACE Director Asma Ejaaz Cheema, alleging that admin clerk of DHQ hospital Muhammad Hamza was demanding Rs50,000 as bribe to get job for him in the hospital, while he had already taken Rs300,000 in this regard.
On the direction of Regional Director, Assistant Director investigations, Tasawer Abass Bosal along with Judicial Magistrate Hafiz Muhammad Tufail Harral conducted a raid at the hospital and caught the accused red-handed while accepting bribe.
The raiding team recovered bribe money from him and sent him behind bars.
Further investigation was underway.
MAN HELD FOR SELLING PESTICIDES WITHOUT LICENCE
Agriculture department team on Wednesday arrested a man for selling pesticides without any licence.
According to official sources, the team conducted raid in Chak Muhammad Khan and arrested unauthorised dealer Muhammad Tariq who was selling pesticides illegally.
The officials sealed the shop and a case was registered against the accused at concerned police station.
14 CRIMINALS ARRESTED
Police on Wednesday arrested 14 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.
Police said on Wednesday that the teams of different police stations raided various areas under their jurisdiction and nabbed eight drug pushers and six illegal weapon holders