Three found butchered at Sargodha home

RPO directs police station concerned to arrest killers at the earliest.

SARGODHA – Three people, including a girl, were killed by unidentified outlaws here on Wednesday.

Police said Sadiq Maseeh, 60, Manzoor Maseeh, 64, and Ane­eqa, 26, of Domun Colony were present in the house when the accused entered and cut their throats with knives, and fled. On information, police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Azher Akram directed police station con­cerned to arrest the killers at the earliest.

CLERK HELD FOR TAKING BRIBE

Anti-Corruption Estab­lishment (ACE) task force claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a clerk of Dis­trict Headquarters (DHQ) hospital for corruption.

ACE authorities said that Malik Arshed, resident of Sargodha city submitted a complaint to ACE Director Asma Ejaaz Cheema, alleg­ing that admin clerk of DHQ hospital Muhammad Hamza was demanding Rs50,000 as bribe to get job for him in the hospital, while he had already taken Rs300,000 in this regard.

On the direction of Region­al Director, Assistant Direc­tor investigations, Tasawer Abass Bosal along with Judi­cial Magistrate Hafiz Muham­mad Tufail Harral conducted a raid at the hospital and caught the accused red-hand­ed while accepting bribe.

The raiding team recov­ered bribe money from him and sent him behind bars.

Further investigation was underway.

MAN HELD FOR SELLING PESTICIDES WITHOUT LICENCE

Agriculture department team on Wednesday arrested a man for selling pesticides without any licence.

According to official sourc­es, the team conducted raid in Chak Muhammad Khan and arrested unauthorised dealer Muhammad Tariq who was selling pesticides il­legally.

The officials sealed the shop and a case was regis­tered against the accused at concerned police station.

14 CRIMINALS ARRESTED

Police on Wednesday arrest­ed 14 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their posses­sion.

Police said on Wednesday that the teams of different police stations raided vari­ous areas under their juris­diction and nabbed eight drug pushers and six illegal weapon holders