Our Staff Reporter

Toshakhana: PM Shehbaz sets an example

Decides not to retain any foreign gift; orders display at PM House.

ISLAMABAD    –   Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday decided not to retain any foreign gifts and or­dered that all precious gifts, received by him during his foreign visits, would be permanently displayed at PM House.

According to an offi­cial source, “The Prime Minister does not wish to retain any of the gift Items presented to him during his visits to Sau­di Arabia and UAE dat­ed 28 – 30 April, 2022.”

The prime minister also decided that as a policy, all precious gifts be taken on charge by Toshakhana and conse­quently be permanent­ly displayed at Prime Minister House.

The gifts would be displayed in secure dis­play cabinets, equipped with alarm system, un­der responsibility of the Toshakhana. The source said that in the first phase, five such cabinets dedicat­ed to each country includ­ing Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Tur­key and China be prepared to showcase the gifts re­ceived from respective coun­tries. The prime minister also instructed to put on dis­play the gifts he had received during his visit to Saudi Ara­bia and the UAE on April 28-30, 2022. The gifts included one wrist watch (A. LANGE & SOHNE Datograph Fly back- No.242655), pair of cufflinks (Chopard), One Pen (Cho­pard), One Ring (Chopard) and One Rosary/Tasbeeh (Chopard). The gifts also in­cluded a wrist watch “Rolex” (model No. 326259TBR-Sr No.(85C423E3). The two di­amond studded wrist watch­es deposited by the prime minister valued Rs 270 mil­lion with one valuing Rs 100 million and the other Rs 170 million. The prime minis­ter directed the authorities concerned to make arrange­ments to display the gifts to acquaint the masses about the fraternal ties with the friendly countries.

