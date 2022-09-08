Truck carrying relief goods looted in Larkana

LARKANA – A truck carrying ration and other relief goods for the flood victims was looted in Larkana on Wednesday. According to details, the truck was carrying relief goods and ration for flood affectees sent by a social organisation. The truck while being on its way to Larkana was looted by unidentified people coming from Badah town. The locals started scuffling among themselves over a bag of flour found in the truck.

Upon seeing a violent mob, the truck driver tried his best to take the vehicle away, but the people blocked his escape route and looted the goods from the truck in a flash.

Meanwhile, Chairman, Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani along with Senators Mashahid Hussain Syed, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Prince Umar and Sana Jamali visited the rain relief camp established here at the old wagon stand on Wednesday and got information about the rain affected people, ration, medicines and other facilities. He also visited the medical camp established by PPHI and directed the camp management to provide all the necessary medical facilities to the rain victims.