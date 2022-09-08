TWK win 1st Intra-Academy Under-14 Futsal Championship

LAHORE – TWK (W) clinched the 1st Intra-Academy Under-14 Futsal Championship title after defeating Bulls by 4-3 in the final played at DHA Sports Complex Phase 6. Former Pakistan football team captain Muhammad Ahmad graced the final as chief guest and distributed shields and trophies among the winners. Speaking on the occasion, Director Sports Pakistan Futsal Muhammad Raza said: “It is an honor for us that Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is organizing such events at grassroots level. I appreciate the efforts of PFF and hope that they will continue to conduct such events in future. “This event was organized in a befitting manner. All the participating teams played well and in the end TWK (W) played superbly and emerged as title winners.” The participating teams include Smurfs, Bulls, TWK, Fame, Lahore Athletic, Kick-on, F5 and Lacas. Usman was named player of the tournament while Ryad bagged the title of the best goalkeeper.