UAE minister announces $10 million aid for Pakistan’s flood-stricken people

United Arab Emirates (UAE) minister Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan on Thursday announced an aid of $10 million for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-stricken people of Pakistan, for which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked him.

PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked the UAE minister for the generous donation for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit population. This is the biggest ever donation made so far at the individual level made for the flood survivors of the country, a PM Office press release said. This manifests your deep love for the people of Pakistan and sympathy for the suffering humanity,” the prime minister said in his message to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

PM Shehbaz went on to say that the people of Pakistan would never forget this brotherhood as it would greatly help the country in the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people.

The premier further said the UAE minister’s love for the people of Pakistan was a golden chapter in the brotherly relations between the two countries.

