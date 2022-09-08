Villagers trapped after largest Manchar Lake overflows

Sindh Info minister Memon says 500,000 houses completely destroyed n Water is now starting to come down, says Jam Khan Shoro.
HYDERABAD/DADU – Sindh Minister for Information and focal person for rain emergency Sharjeel Inam Memon said Wednesday that at least 601 people died in rains and floods in Sindh while more than 0.5 million houses were completely destroyed.
Addressing a press conference here at Shahbaz Hall, Sharjeel Memon said that there was an emergency situation across the country due to rains and floods and millions people have become homeless. He said that 11,558 people have been injured in the flood in Sindh while a total of 1,687,659 houses have been affected. As many as 941 talukas and 1104 union councils of the province have been affected in the most devastating rains and floods in the country’s history, while 47072 cattles were perished, Sharjeel Memon said and informed that Sindh Government had so far established 2031 relief camps across the province for the flood victims.
The minister said that at present Kotri barrage was currently flowing with the highest level of 640127 cusecs water, while the water level in Manchar Lake is at its highest peak of 123 RL.
He said that relief activities are going on throughout the province and till now 140620 tents and 923255 mosquito nets have been distributed among the victims.
Sharjeel also requested the Relief Organisations to keep in touch with the provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) do that they could be provided full security during the distribution of relief items.
He said that rehabilitation work is being started where the water level is receding, adding that those who are safe should actively participate in helping their affected brothers.
He said that 30 union councils of Hyderabad Rural taluka are surrounded by water while dewatering work has been completed in some villages and people are being sent back there.
Memon said that dengue fever cases are increasing in urban areas after floods and rains, so people should take precautionary measures. He said that the government was utilising all its resources to rehabilitate the flood victims and will not leave the people alone in this time of need.
The provincial information minister said that these rains are the biggest disaster of the century, which has destroyed the agricultural sector throughout the province, while cotton and vegetables have been completely destroyed. He said that the data of the losses has been shared with the federal government and Rs 25000 per family is being given to the victims through BISP.
‘WE ARE GOING TO DROWN’
“There is too much water. We are going to drown.” That was the warning from the villagers of Sehta Sehanj, where flooding caused by the overflow of the country’s largest lake has left many residents trapped by rising water levels and fearing for their lives.
Lake Manchar — which has swelled to an area hundreds of square kilometers wide due to the combined effects of a heavy monsoon and melting glaciers — breached its banks for what was at least the third time on Tuesday, leaving nearby villages under several feet of water.
Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of Sindh, said Wednesday he did not want the lake to overflow but if authorities had not diverted the water, cities up to 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the lake — such as Sehwan, Dadu and Mehar — would have been put in danger.
While those areas have been spared, at least for now, villages nearby are bearing the brunt.
“(Our) village is submerged. There is no way to go (to it),” said Noor Mohammad Thebo, who spoke to CNN on a roadside as rapidly flowing water swirled around his ankles. Thebo said 10 to 15 families had been cut off by the rising waters in his village near the lake and that water up to 1.5 meters (five feet) deep now covered its main access road — making any rescue efforts a dangerous affair.
“There are no rescue teams that could help (the trapped families) and there is no way for (the families) to come out,” Thebo said. In Bachal Chana, another nearby village, resident Yar Mohammad said people had been caught completely off guard when overflowing water from Lake Manchar rushed in.
“It destroyed our crops and houses. The breach took place suddenly and we were unaware (it was about to happen.) No one had informed us,” said Yar Mohammad, standing knee-deep in murky water.
Around him, cattle were almost completely submerged, with only their heads peaking through and gasping for air
Water levels in Pakistan’s biggest lake are starting to recede, officials say, after last-ditch attempts to prevent it from bursting its banks. “We see the water is now starting to come down,” provincial minister Jam Khan Shoro told the BBC. “If we didn’t make the breaches, several towns with big populations would have been destroyed and many more people in danger.”