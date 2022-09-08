Staff Reporter

WAPDA win All Pakistan Nishan-e-Haider Hockey Tournament

LAHORE- The Pakistan Wapda won the All Pakistan Nishan-e-Haider Hockey Tournament after defeating National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) 9-0 in the final. The tournament was played at Bahawalpur from August 29 to September 6 under the aegis of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF). As many as 13 teams participated in the tournament including Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, PAF, MPCL, Port Qasim, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Bahawalpur Corps, Wapda and NBP. GOC 26 Mech Division Bahawalpur Maj Gen Shahid Parvaz was the chief guest during the prize distribution ceremony and distributed trophy and medals among the winners.

 

