Will talk to proscribed outfits within constitution: Rana Sanaullah

Federal Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that the government will talk to banned organizations while staying within the constitution.

While holding a press conference with members of the Quetta Cabinet Committee on Missing Persons, , Rana Sanaullah said that the government is trying all its effort to solve the problem of missing persons.

He said that on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he met the families of the missing persons who have been staging a sit-in for the past two months. Rana added that he listened to the families and assured them that the government would solve the problem, after which they called off the sit-in. Sanaullah added that the issue of missing persons has become a major problem for the country, but the government is working seriously to solve it.

In response to a question, Rana said that the action of the commission for the recovery of missing persons has saved many people, but it has not met the expectations.

While Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri said that the government is trying to solve the problem of missing persons. “This problem, which has been going on for 50 years, should be solved now”, she stressed.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudous Bizenjo said that judicial commissions were formed several times to resolve the issue of missing persons and other problems, but no one appeared before the commission.