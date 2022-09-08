Staff Reporter

World Bank team visits Sindh University

HYDERABAD -A team of the World Bank on Wednesday visited the Department of Freshwater Biology and Fisheries University of Sindh Jamshoro. According to university spokesman, the three members team led by Chaudron Myriam Mireille Veroniqu and comprising Rahat Jabeen and Altaf Iqbal reviewed and inspected the facilities being provided by the department and its laboratories. The Chairman of the Department Prof. Dr. Khalid Hussain Lashari welcomed the visiting guests to the University of Sindh, while Associate Professor Dr. Muhammad Younis Laghari gave them a detailed briefing about the department and its academic feats. On the occasion, Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Professor Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch said that increasing aquatic life in modern ways could be beneficial for the people especially those associated with fishing occupation .

