5 killed, 32 injured in Faisalabad road accident

FAISALABAD – At least five people were killed and 32 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus, car and a rickshaw near here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, a Mul­tan-bound passenger bus collided with a car and a rickshaw coming from opposite side near Al-Harram College, Sadhar bypass on Jhang Road. Resul­tantly, four people died and 32 others sustained injuries. On receiving infor­mation, Rescue teams reached the site and shifted them to Allied hospital. Further investigation was underway.

FATHER SMASHES LITTLE SON TO DEATH IN HAFIZABAD

A ruthless father killed his own two-year-old son in Hafizabad by smash­ing him on to the ground on Thursday.

According to family sources, the ac­cused Mudassir was the resident of Hafizabad and often had altercations with his wife over domestic issues. The issues could not resolve eventu­ally leading to their separation.

The accused was in distress and heartbroken after the court an­nounced its verdict in favour of his wife. Out of frustration, he smashed his two-year-old son on to the ground which resulted in minor child’s in­stant death.

Police arrested the accused and reg­istered an FIR against him in Jalalpur Bhattian police station. The body of the two-year-old child was shifted to a hospital for postmortem, said the police.

ACCUSED DETAINED IN MINOR GIRL’S MURDER CASE KILLED BY FIRING OF HIS ACCOMPLICES

Four unknown outlaws attacked the police party near Sui Gas Road, Jag­guwala area within the jurisdictions of Seetal Mari police station in which accused Nadeem, who was detained in case of kidnapping, rape and mur­der of 7-year-old Amina, was killed. According to a spokesperson for po­lice, Seetal Mari police were taking the accused involved in minor girl’s rape and murder case for recovery of motorcycle after recovery of earrings scratched from the minor girl’s ears.

Meanwhile, four unknown motorcy­clists opened fire on the police party to rescue their co-accused near Sui Gas road Jagguwala.

In retaliation, Nadeem, accused in police custody, was shot dead by the firing of his own accomplices. The bullets fired by the assailants also hit the police constable’s chest but he re­mained safe due to bulletproof jacket. The police mobile was also severely damaged by the firing. The outlaws managed to escape from there. The area has been cordoned off and raids are being conducted to arrest the flee­ing accused. A case has been regis­tered and further legal action is being taken. Upon receiving information, se­nior police officers reached the spot.

MURDERERS OF STUDENT ARRESTED

Nishatabad police arrested two al­leged murderers involved in abduc­tion-cum-killing of a student here on Thursday. According to police sources, a police team working on modern sci­entific lines traced the accused from Facebook connections. They were later identified as Waqas and Wasim.

During the investigation, both ac­cused confessed to have committed the crime. Police recovered the body from fields of Sattoiwala. The accused were sent behind the bars.

The criminals had abducted young student Bilal, resident of Chak 5-JB, Kamalpur. They later killed him on August 22 and threw the body in the fields. Police had registered case on the report of Nisar, cousin of the vic­tim.