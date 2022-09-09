A Trustee Prime Minister?

There is no doubt that the recent political crisis in the key province of Punjab was an unfortunate one which lingered on for quite some time from April 2022 through till the end of July 2022; the fact that the Supreme Court had to settle key political issues is unfortunate but still acceptable when there is no other choice.

However, I do disagree with the notion that a person holding the charge of chief minister of a province or holding the charge of prime minister is being referred to as “a trustee CM or PM”.

Is there ever a trustee or interim Chief Justice? Are the other honourable Justices of the Supreme Court working on a trustee or trial basis; never. Moreover, is there a trustee or interim Chief of Army Staff or Air Staff or Navy Staff? Are our worthy Core Commanders, GOCs, and other key military officers ever referred to or subjected to hold offices on an interim, trial, or trustee basis? Not so ever.

Therefore, in the interests of our constitutionally driven parliamentary democracy, I would appeal to all forces and stakeholders to stop labelling our worthy prime minister or our capable chief ministers as “trustee or interim” based; don’t demean their status.

Likewise, our politicians too should hold in respect and high esteem our executive office holders; prime ministers & chief ministers may come and go (which is natural in a democracy) but for the sake of strengthening our democracy, please do not label or insult them as “trustee” or “trial” based. Politicians deserve equal respect as their counterparts in the judiciary, in the executive, in the military, or in the media.

ABBAS R. SIDDIQI,

Lahore.