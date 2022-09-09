After 75 years, Sikh man figures out he’s Muslim, family is in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – After 75 long years, a Jalandhar-based Sikh man has come to know that his original family is resid­ing in Pakistan and they were Muslims.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Amar­jit Singh, who is learnt to be from Nurmahal area near Jalandhar, Indian Punjab, had a tearful meet­ing with his sister Kulsoom Akhtar at Kartarpur Gurdwara. A local journalist shared on his Twit­ter account the video of a wheelchair-bound Am­arjit Singh meeting his sister. As per reports, Kul­soom reportedly told reporters that she was born in Pakistan after the partition and that her mother would often tell her that she had an elder brother and a sister at Pabwan village of Jalandhar whom she could not bring along to Pakistan.

She said she mentioned this to her father’s friend Dara Singh who was planning to come to Indian Punjab. She gave him their address and he was able to locate her brother and arrange his contact. Kulsoom was told that her elder sister had died.