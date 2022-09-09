AIG South shows concern over 200 suicides in current year

MULTAN – Additional Inspector Gen­eral Police South Punjab, Dr Ehsan Sadiq, took strict notice of rising incidents of suicide and expressed concern over 200 suicide incidents during the cur­rent year. He expressed these views while holding video link meeting with top police officials of South Punjab including all the RPOs and District Com­manding Officers. He di­rected DPOs to review the suicide cases themselves and no concession should be granted to the accused in honor killing cases. He said that the deaths due to black stone was danger­ous and ordered for tak­ing measures to prevent it. The AIG South also ex­pressed concern over the loss of precious lives in traffic accidents as more than 400 people lost their lives in traffic accidents in South Punjab during one year. He directed all the commanding officers to organize awareness lec­tures to control traffic ac­cidents and formed task force at police station level to control traffic accidents.The officers concerned were directed to prepare proposals regarding traffic accidents and submit with South Punjab Police Of­fice and conduct meetings with all stakeholders. He also ordered to improve PHP, traffic and other units performance further.