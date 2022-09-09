Our Staff Reporter

Anti-dengue drive continues

LAHORE   –   The district administration remained active for ensuring measures against dengue, here on Thursday. Assistant Commissioner (Shalimar) Imran As­ghar, along with deputy district health officer (DDHO) Wagha, visited DHA Phase-VI area to review the anti-dengue arrangements. He inspected the in-door as well as out-door precautionary measures. An FIR was also lodged against an under-construction building owner over violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and presence of dengue larvae.

