Asia Cup: father inadvertently kills son, neighbour in celebratory firing

PESHAWAR – A man accidentally shot dead his son and a neighbour when he opened firing while cele­brating Pakistan’s win in Asia Cup against Afghanistan, said local police adding that over 50 persons had been arrested over the aerial firing.

The police said that short­ly after the Asia Cup game, Niaz Muhammad inadvertent­ly killed his son Umar Khayyam and a neighbour named Su­dais Khan while firing shots at Adezai in the precincts of Matani Police Station.

Everyone was saddened by the social media photos of the bodies of the two boys. On a complaint of Abdul Wakeel, the deceased Sudais’s brother, the police filed a case against Niaz.

Many people fired bullets in the provincial capital and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday night in celebrato­ry gunfire following Pakistan’s victory in the cricket match against Afghanistan.

In the meantime, Peshawar Police spokesman Muhammad Ilyas said that during raids, police had detained over 50 persons and seized offensive weapons.

By including local elders and religious experts, awareness campaigns against aerial firing have been organised on sever­al occasions in the provincial metropolis and other districts of KP. However, it has become difficult for the authorities and society as a whole to put an end to the menace of celebra­tory firing.

One major reason behind the issue is that there is no signif­icant penalty for aerial firing, which can result in deaths and injuries to people.