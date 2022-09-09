Staff Reporter

ATC confirms bail of three PML-N leaders in Lahore NAB office clash case

LAHORE     –     An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday confirmed interim bail of three Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lead­ers, MPA Yasin Sohal, former MPA Ahsan Raza and Hassaan Riaz, in Lahore NAB office clash case. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings on the bail applications, wherein Yasin Sohal , Ahsan Raza and Hassaan Riaz appeared and got their attendance marked.

The petitioners’ counsel ad­vanced their arguments during the proceedings. They submit­ted that their clients were not involved in clashes with the police. They submitted that allegations levelled against their clients were baseless and pleaded with the court to confirm the interim bail granted to them.

However, the National Ac­countability Bureau prosecutor opposed the bail applications and requested the court to dis­miss the same. A deputy pros­ecutor also opposed the bail applications. The court, after hearing arguments of all par­ties, confirmed the interim bail of all three PML-N leaders and ordered them to submit surety bonds for the purpose.

The Chung police had regis­tered a case against PML-N lead­ership and party workers under section 147, 149, 290, 291, 440 , 109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Procedure Code and ATA sec­tions over clash with police on August 11, 2020 at NAB offices during appearance of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz before an investigation team.

