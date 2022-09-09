PR

Atlas Group and Honda announce Rs220m support for flood relief efforts

KARACHI – Atlas Group and Honda Group of Companies have together announced a support of Rs. 220 million (approx. USD 1 million) as initial contribution to the flood relief effort in Pakistan.
Atlas Honda Limited, Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited, Honda Atlas Power Products (Private) Ltd., in Pakistan and Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd. in Thailand are contributing to the efforts for flood relief work that has already started. Flood victims are being provided food boxes, shelters, tents and water filtration units through 10,000 touch points of Atlas Honda motorcycle dealers and community networks developed over 60 years of presence in the country.
In these testing times, Atlas Group, Honda and its nationwide associates and partners extend heartfelt sympathies and good wishes to the Nation and People of Pakistan.

More Stories
Business

Economy facing hard times due to devastating floods, says Miftah Ismail

Business

Saudi envoy for highlighting strengths of Pakistan to attract more investments

Business

Federal govt appoints heads of OGDCL, PPL

Business

Govt committed to achieve exports target of $100 billion soon, says Ahsan Iqbal

Business

PSX turns around, gains 58.74 points

Business

Gold price up by Rs750 per tola

Business

Rupee sheds another Rs2.01 against dollar

Business

Pakistan needs to resolve issues of textile industry to boost growth

Business

TDAP to organise events for exports promotion: DG

Business

Wapda plans to enhance storage capacity of Hub Dam

1 of 4,190

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More