Australia thump New Zealand in 2nd ODI to clinch series

CAIRNS – Australia defeated New Zealand by 113 runs in the second ODI of the Chappell–Hadlee Trophy on Thursday to seal the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa picked up his maiden five-wicket haul as New Zealand were bundled out for just 82 while chasing a small target of 196 runs. However, it was Mitchell Starc, who scored a gritty 38 and took two wickets, who was declared the player of the match. BRIEF SCORES: AUSTRALIA 195 for 9 (Smith 61, Boult 4-38, Henry 3-33) beat NEW ZEALAND 82 (Williamson 17, Zampa 5-35, Abbott 2-1) by 113 runs.