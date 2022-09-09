Agencies

Australia thump New Zealand in 2nd ODI to clinch series

CAIRNS – Australia defeated New Zealand by 113 runs in the second ODI of the Chappell–Hadlee Trophy on Thursday to seal the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa picked up his maiden five-wicket haul as New Zealand were bundled out for just 82 while chasing a small target of 196 runs. However, it was Mitchell Starc, who scored a gritty 38 and took two wickets, who was declared the player of the match. BRIEF SCORES: AUSTRALIA 195 for 9 (Smith 61, Boult 4-38, Henry 3-33) beat NEW ZEALAND 82 (Williamson 17, Zampa 5-35, Abbott 2-1) by 113 runs.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Economy facing hard times due to devastating floods, says Miftah Ismail

Business

Saudi envoy for highlighting strengths of Pakistan to attract more investments

Business

Federal govt appoints heads of OGDCL, PPL

Business

Govt committed to achieve exports target of $100 billion soon, says Ahsan Iqbal

Business

PSX turns around, gains 58.74 points

Business

Gold price up by Rs750 per tola

Business

Rupee sheds another Rs2.01 against dollar

Business

Pakistan needs to resolve issues of textile industry to boost growth

Business

TDAP to organise events for exports promotion: DG

Business

Wapda plans to enhance storage capacity of Hub Dam

1 of 3,968

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More