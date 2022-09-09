Balochistan cabinet for complete rehab of flood victims

CM Bizenjo says no effort will be spared to help flood-hit.

QUETTA – The Balochistan Cabinet on Thursday vowed to ensure complete rehabilitation of the flood-stricken people of the province. The provincial cabi­net meeting was chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Ab­dul Quddus Bizenjo. Address­ing the meeting, the CM said that the destruction caused by the floods and heavy rains was a test from Allah Almighty, “We have to face this natural calam­ity with patience”.

He stressed that the govern­ment will spare no effort to help and restore the people affected by the catastrophe. “Though provincial govern­ment is not financially strong enough to cope with this ca­lamity, yet the funds needed for the restoration and rehabil­itation will be arranged at any cost,” he said.

Lauding the team work of the government departments, the CM said that performance of the officers and personnel involved in rescue and relief activities in the flood-affected areas is commendable.

PDMA, district administra­tion, Police, Levies, Pakistan Army and FC have been per­forming admirably in the flood­ed areas for the past one and a half months.

“No complaints of irregular­ity and corruption in the pur­chase, delivery and distribu­tion of relief goods have come forward so far,” he said while expressing satisfaction over the relief operation going on in the province.

Earlier, the provincial cabi­net also expressed its satis­faction over the ongoing relief activities in the affected areas and vowed to ensure each af­fected person is provided with maximum relief by the govern­ment. Meanwhile, Balochistan government spokesperson Far­ah Azeem Shah on Thursday hailed Pakistan team victory against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022.

Congratulating the national cricket team on the victory of Pakistan against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, she said that the Pakistan cricket team had proved its flair.

“Pakistani team presented a very good game and it is hoped that the team will continue its winning streak and win the Asia Cup. The entire nation is proud of the talented players of its team,” she maintained