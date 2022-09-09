BISP disburses Rs25,000 each among 19,000 women in TM Khan

HYDERABAD – The distribution of relief funds of Rs25000 each to flood, rain affected women under the Benazir Income Support Program was continuing in district T M Khan and till now 19,000 of the total registered 49,000 women have had received their financial assistance. The Assistant Director Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Akhtar Ali Memon said as per the decision of federal government all affected women would soon be paid Rs. 25000 each. He said that the complaints of deduction of BISP amount were not true while cases have been registered against 3 device holders involved in this practice. He said that 30 device holders were working for the distribution of financial assistance in camps set up in different Talukas of the district. He said that people affected by rain and flood who were not registered in BISP can also visit the camp along with original CNIC to get themselves registered.