BOP inducts first batch of differently-abled persons & launches model branches for PWDs

LAHORE – Diversity and inclusion are the essential pillars of BOP’s vision and strategy. The bank marked 2021 as the year of “Our People” and 2022 as the year of “Empathy”. Remaining true to its commitment as an equal opportunity financial institution, the Bank of Punjab has inducted its first batch of differently-abled persons and launched model branches for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Zafar Masud (President & CEO – The Bank of Punjab) and the senior management welcomed the new joiners to the bank and inaugurated model branches for PWDs in BACHS, Lahore, and Madina Town, Faisalabad. Onboarding certificates were also presented to the first batch of differently-abled persons by the senior management.

In his message, the President& CEO of BOP reassured BOP’s commitment to supporting the financial inclusion of differently-abled persons and reiterated that the DNA of diversity is firmly embedded in ‘our veins’ at the Bank of Punjab. He further stated that “We celebrate the diversity of thought, diversity of our people, and diversity in all its dimensions which is the baseline upon which we grow as an organization and as a country. Our tagline #HarFardKaKhayal – encompasses an inclusive society caring for what is valuable to us all.”

In line with the State Bank of Pakistan’s policy for financial inclusion of Persons with Disabilities, the Bank has recently retrofitted and converted 20 BOP branches into Model branches for PWDs. The features include ramps and railings for approaching the branch and ATM area, dedicated parking for differently-abled persons, Talking ATMs, Tactile flooring, Braille stationery, Height-adjusted counters, PWD-friendly locker areas, and PWD-friendly washrooms. Overall, ramps have been built/installed at 687 out of the bank’s 709 branches which is 97 % of the branch network.