Our Staff Reporter

British HC meets women cricketers ahead of England men’s T20I tour

LAHORE – British High Commissioner Christian Turner on Thursday met women cricketers here at the Gaddafi Stadium ahead of the English men’s cricket team tour to Pakistan this month and hoped a tour of England women’s cricket team would follow soon.
The English men’s cricket team will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 17 years to play seven T20 Internationals in September followed by three international Test matches in December. This year also marks 75 years of Pak-UK relations. As the Pakistan and English cricket boards finalise arrangements, the High Commissioner met PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja and thanked him for his support for the upcoming tour.
The High Commissioner also wished good luck to Pakistan men’s team for the Women’s T20 Asia Cup. He later met a player of women’s cricket team, Nida Dar, and underscored the UK’s commitment to promote inclusivity and gender equality in sports. The Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July-August this year saw the largest contingent of Pakistani women take part with women’s cricket featured in the Games for the first time. Fouzia Younis, Head of Communications and Public Policy at the British High Commission, later received bowling and batting tips from Nida Dar.
Speaking on the occasion, British High Commissioner Christian Turner said: “We are thrilled to have the men’s cricket team tour Pakistan. At the same time, the UK is committed to promoting inclusivity and gender equality in sports and would love to see the talented women I met today go head-to-head with the English women’s team. We are Ek Saath (together).”

