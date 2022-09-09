Our Staff Reporter

By-elections in 13 constituencies postponed

KARACHI  – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced to postpone the By-Elections in all 13 constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies.
According to a report, the ECP has announced that all the other procedures of the by-election will be completed as per the election schedule but the polling day will be announced later.
The ECP confirmed that a new date of the polling in the 13 national and provincial assembly seats will be announced upon the improvement of conditions and availability of law enforcement agencies. It is worth mentioning that by-elections in NA-157, PP-139, and PP-241 were going to be held on September 11 but now have been postponed.

