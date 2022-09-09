PR

Chiq brand helps flood victims

LAHORE – A relief package was given by Chiq brand through Al Khidmat Foundation to help flood victims on behalf of Chiq brand at Governor House Lahore. A relief package was given to the flood victims through Al-Khidmat Foundation. Governor of Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman was also there on this occasion. He appreciated the efforts of Chiq brand and said that in this difficult time, Chiq brand’s assistance to the flood victims is commendable. On behalf of Chiq brand Manager Farrukh Bashir, Marketing Manager Muhammad Imran and Deputy Marketing Manager Muhammad Usman Khawaja were also present.
Brand manager Farrukh Bashir said that we are with our brothers trapped in the flood in this hour of trouble. National Manager Al Khidmat Foundation Mian Babar Hameed expressed gratitude for the relief package given by Chiq brand.

 

