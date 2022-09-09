Our Staff Reporter

CM constitutes cabinet privatisation committee

LAHORE    –     The Punjab government has decided to privatize its properties worth Rs 100 million to generate revenue. In this regard, Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has constituted a Cabinet Committee on Privatization to formulaterecommendations.

Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Cooperatives, Environment Protection Muham­mad Basharat Raja will be the convener of the committee while Finance Minister Mohsin Khan Laghari, Excise and Taxation Minister Sardar Asif Nakai and Revenue Minister Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan are nominated as member. Chief Secretary and SMBR have also been nominated as ex-officio members. Chief Secretary Punjab issued a notification for the formation of Privatization Committee.

