‘ Contempt’ lands Imran in hot waters
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is now in serious trouble after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decided to indict him in contempt of court proceedings for giving controversial remarks against a female judge of the Islamabad district judiciary. Though nobody can guess what would be the fate of this much-hyped case, it is crystal clear that these legal proceedings pose a serious threat to the political career of cricketer-turned politician at a time when he is riding a tide of popularity. For PTI chief, the conviction in this case means disqualification from holding any public office for five years. Before this, the Supreme Court had disqualified the then sitting prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani for five years in a contempt of court case against him in 2012. In response to the show cause notice, issued to Khan in the contempt of court proceedings by the IHC, the former prime minister regretted passing remarks about the Additional District & Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry at his party’s rally in Islamabad. However, he stopped short of tendering an unconditional apology before the court—one of the reasons that the court apparently has decided to frame charges against him. Legal experts are of the view that the decision of the court to indict any person means that the former is convinced that the latter has committed the offence—a justification that the contempt case is now being considered as serious in its nature.