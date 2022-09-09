Our Staff Reporter

Court issues arrest warrants of 7 accused in Iqbal Park case

LAHORE    –   A sessions court on Thursday issued arrest warrants of seven accused over non-appearance in Iqbal Park case, wherein a woman TikToker was assaulted by a mob. Ad­ditional District and Sessions Judge Ishrat Ab­bas conducted the case proceedings. During the proceedings, ten accused including Amir Sohail alias Rambo appeared before the court on being summoned. However, the accused – Mohsin, Ar­slan, Abid, Iftikhar, Sheryar , Hussnain, and Sajid – did not appear despite the court orders. At this, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants of seven accused and adjourned further hearing till September 30. It is pertinent to mention here that the court had summoned 17 accused after filing of the challan by Larry Adda police in the matter.

The police had registered the FIR against 400 unidentified persons for assaulting and molesting a woman TikToker at Minar-i-Pakistan on August 14, 2021. Sections 354-A (assault or use of crimi­nal force against woman and stripping her of her clothes), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to com­mit the theft),

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

UN chief to visit flood-hit Pakistan today

National

Death toll from monsoon rains, floods in Balochistan climbs to 267

Lahore

ATC confirms bail of three PML-N leaders in Lahore NAB office clash case

Lahore

Women must focus on regular physical exercise, walks, says Prof Zafar

Lahore

Punjab govt providing comprehensive business environment to attract investment: Aslam Iqbal

Lahore

Punjab sends medical relief missions to Sindh, Balochistan

Islamabad

Forget politics, forge unity to fight floods: PM

Islamabad

UN chief arrives in Pakistan

International

Biden administration approves $450m to upgrade Pak F-16 fleet

International

UK’s Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96, Palace announces

1 of 10,157

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More