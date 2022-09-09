Our Staff Reporter

CPO suspends SHO Waris Khan over poor performance

RAWALPINDI – City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari held an online meeting with the police officers on Thursday to review the crime situation and placed station house officer Waris Khan police station under suspension over poor performance, informed a police spokesman. The SHO suspended by the city police chief has been identified as Inspector Malik Allah Yar, he said. He also added that the CPO has ordered to award major punishment to SHOs of police stations Naseerabad, New Town, Taxila and Airport for their failure in controlling surge in street crimes. In a statement, CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari said that strict action should be taken against the SHOs whose performance was found unsatisfactory in the next crime meeting. He said that protecting the lives and property of the citizens is the top most priority of police and he would not tolerate any laxity in curbing crime.

