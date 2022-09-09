CTP issues 978 fines tickets on over-speeding

Rawalpindi-The City Traffic Police (CTP) Camera Squad has issued a total of 978 fine tickets to vehicle owners due to over speeding and collected Rs300,850, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

He said that the Camera Squad of CTP, following the instructions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, has challaned 978 vehicles last month and fined Rs300,850 against over-speeding and wrong overtaking.

In a statement, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad said that the purpose of installing speed cameras on highways is not to challan but to make the journey safer. By installing speed cameras on highways, there has been a significant reduction in speeding accidents.

He further said that through the education wing of Rawalpindi Traffic Police, the citizens were informed about the accidents and damages caused by over-speeding and dangerous driving.