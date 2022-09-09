DC Attock urges people to keep environment clean, avoid water accumulation

ATTOCK –Deputy Commissioner Attock Dr Waqar Cheema has emphasised upon the people to keep their environment clean and dry and not to allow water accumulation to control the spread of dengue larvae. He said this during his visit to different areas of tehsil Hasanabdal in connection with dengue surveillance.

He was accompanied by CEO Health Dr Jawad Elahi and Assistant Commissioner. The DC paid surprise visits to different mohalas of the city to check the performance of anti-dengue spray teams and to check the hotspots where dengue larvae could be found.