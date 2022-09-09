News Desk

Death toll from monsoon rains, floods in Balochistan climbs to 267

The death toll from the recent monsoon rains and floods in different parts of Balochistan has climbed to 267 as four more persons died on Thursday.

As per Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), death toll from recent monsoon rains and floods in different parts of Balochistan has risen to 267, including 126 men, 59 women and 82 children, while 166 persons have been injured.

The PDMA reported that the heavy rains caused loss of at least 233,736 livestock. The PDMA reported that 64,385 houses were damaged by the rains and floods in the province out of which 18,410 houses were completely destroyed while 45,975 houses were partially damaged.

The PDMA reported that over 1,500 km length of roads were damaged due to the floods while standing crops over 200,936 acres of land were also destroyed. The PDMA is conducting relief operations in the affected districts.

